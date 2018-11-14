This Tricked Out MacBook Pro Is Apple's Priciest Laptop. Here's How Much it Costs

Apple has been raising its prices across its entire product line for the past year or so. On Wednesday, the company added a few new graphics card options to its top-of-the-line laptop, the MacBook Pro. Along with the recent addition of a 4TB storage option, that means customers can now order the priciest Mac laptop ever.

Choosing to outfit the 15-inch screen model of the MacBook Pro with an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, 4TB of storage, and now a Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphic card from AMD drives the total price over $7,000 to $7,049—and that’s before delivery, taxes, and any software or service options. Of course, customers on a tighter budget can order an entry-level 15-inch model with a slower i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an older AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphic cards for only about $2,400. And the cheapest MacBook Pro with a 13-inch screen starts at just $1,300.

The super-expensive model includes the very latest graphics chips from AMD built on the company’s new Vega architecture introduced last summer. Previously, Apple only offered graphics options for the MacBook Pro based on AMD’s older designs. Adding the custom graphics card option pushed out delivery for a MacBook Pro from immediate to about two weeks later.

The priciest laptop from Apple (aapl) can’t match the cost of its most expensively outfitted desktop, however. An iMac Pro, which starts at $5,000 for the entry-level model, can cost as much as $13,348 if a customer chooses an 18-core Intel Xeon W processor, 128GB of RAM, a radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics card, 4TB of storage, and a trackpad and mouse.

And next year, Apple has said it will introduce a revamped Mac Pro, which could go even higher in price with possible options like dual graphics cards, multiple hard drives, and even more expensive Intel chips.