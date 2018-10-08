Apple Watch Series 4 Has a Nasty Bug

Apple Watch Series 4 has only been available for a couple of weeks, but it’s already suffering from an annoying bug.

Australian Apple Watch owners are reporting that their smartwatch is crashing and rebooting due to a Daylight Saving Time bug, according to Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac. The smartwatch’s Infograph Activity complication has a problem handling Daylight Saving Time and is causing a reboot loop that keeps resetting the smartwatch. The Infograph Activity complication tracks your caloric intake and exercise time throughout the day.

The issue appears to have started on Sunday when Australia moved to Daylight Saving Time, according to 9to5Mac. The Infograph Activity apparently had problems believing that there were 24 hours in the day, since the clocks were changed, causing it to crash. It was expected that when the Apple Watch Series 4 got out of the 23-hour day and back to a 24-hour day Monday, the complication would go back to working properly.

However, it could prove to be a problem for people in the U.S. and Europe in the coming weeks. Europe changes its clocks on the last Sunday of October and the U.S. clock change is slated for Nov. 4. If Apple doesn’t fix the problem before then, it’s possible the same flaw might occur across the U.S. and Europe.

That said, Apple has been quick in years past to fix bugs like this. So look for the company to make the software tweak in time for Europeans and Americans to change clocks.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.