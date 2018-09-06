California fires continue to light up the Golden State, with the Delta Fire and Hirz Fire two of the latest wildfires in Northern California to impact residents, as well as travelers passing through the region thanks to I-5 closures. The Delta Fire and Hirz Fire have both caused mandatory evacuations following overnight growth in both blazes. These California wildfires come weeks after the Mendocino Complex Fire, Carr Fire, and other massive California fires were finally contained.

Extensive overnight growth of fires in Northern California & the Eastern Sierra #cawildfires pic.twitter.com/kz8ZfrVJI1

— USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) September 6, 2018

Google Maps continues to update the California fire map with information about fires to which the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is responding, along with information about evacuations and road closures. As of Thursday, the Delta Fire had burned more than 15,000 acres. There were no reports yet of any containment, which refers to the perimeter line firefighters have established to contain and eventually suppress the fire.

BREAKING: The #DeltaFire has forced the closure of I-5. Northbound at Fawndale Rd. and southbound at Mott Rd. Evacuations have been issued for everything north of Vollmers/Delta to the Siskiyou County line.

More >> https://t.co/QZ8gTELqR0 pic.twitter.com/ute0ABDomW

— KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) September 5, 2018

Nearby, the Hirz Fire is burning parts of the two million acre Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which is also close to the town of Redding. As of Thursday, the Hirz Fire had covered more than 46,000 acres and was 75% contained.

#HirzFire [update] northeast of Redding (Shasta County) is now 46,142 acres and 75% contained. The fire has transitioned to the USFS Shasta-Trinity National Forest. For future updates on this fire please visit Inciweb at: https://t.co/ni9DyofcOT pic.twitter.com/ogbcHLryM9

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2018

Fortune will continue to update this post as the fires shift and firefighters gain control of the latest wildfires in Northern California in 2018.