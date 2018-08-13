Lira Losses, Trump vs Harley, Online Lending: CEO Daily for August 13, 2018

Good morning.

Okay, it’s a slow news week, so forgive me for sticking with the Elon Musk story one day more.

Some updates:

—First, looks like Tesla didn’t give Nasdaq a heads-up that Elon was about to announce a buyout of the company via Twitter. As a result, the stock continued to trade for more than an hour after the tweet, before trading was stopped. Not cool.

—Second, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is reportedly in talks to help take the company private. The Saudis definitely have the money, and it’s a nice hedge for the oil business. Still, it doesn’t sound like these conversations fit normal definitions of “funding secured.”

—Third, the Tesla board, which ought to be keeping Elon under control, doesn’t pass the smell test for independence—at least using the rules most big companies follow.

—Finally, investors are suing…no big surprise there.

No doubt Musk views all this as further reason to get out of the public markets, where regulators, investors, reporters and others don’t sufficiently appreciate his mission to save the world. Recognizing his passion for obscurity, my Fortune colleagues have suggested another possible escape route—cryptocurrency. Details here.

Non-Tesla news below.