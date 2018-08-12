President Trump Supports Harley-Davidson Boycott if Some Production Shifts Overseas
US President Donald Trump takes a selfie with a supporter during a Bikers for Trump event at the Trump National Golf Club August 11, 2018 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
4:44 PM EDT

President Donald Trump, using Twitter again to criticize a company he once hailed as a “true American icon,” gave his backing to Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycle owners who may boycott the manufacturer if it moves some production out of the U.S.

“Great,” the president said. “Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.

Trump has lashed out more than a half-dozen times against the Milwaukee-based maker of the iconic motorcycles after praising the company early in his presidency.

The relationship flipped after Harley announced plans earlier this summer to shift production of bikes destined for Europe to overseas facilities. It acted after Trump’s administration imposed steel and aluminum tariffs that promoted retaliatory measures from the European Union that Harley-Davidson said would increase its costs by $2,200 for each bike shipped there.

Harley doesn’t sell motorcycles in the U.S. that are built overseas, and the company has said that won’t change.

A Harley-Davidson spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a voice mail and email seeking comment. Trump’s pronouncement came a day after he welcomed biker supporters to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and a New York Times article cited some Harley-Davidson owners criticizing the company at a rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

