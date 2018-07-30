This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Tech investors have a new installment of their favorite reality show to watch this week. It’s called “Mega-cap tech-stock earnings reports,” and the programming resumes Tuesday afternoon when Apple reports its results.

Episodes over the last two weeks have been thrilling. Netflix disappointed. Google wowed the audience. Facebook flopped. Amazon crushed it.

What about Apple? Its stock price is up 14% so far this year and needs just another 7% or so bump to get the company to a $1 trillion market cap.

My longest-standing, go-to Apple analyst, Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein Research, is the polar opposite of a reality-TV script writer. True to form, he has a sober view of what to expect from Apple. Fiscal third quarter results, he tells clients, “are likely to mean little to investors barring a significant surprise to iPhone units, gross margins, or services trajectory.”

What Sacconaghi is saying is that he’d be surprised if Apple issues a surprise. Based on various sources, the company’s results are fairly well baked in. These include sales in China, which accounts for 20% of Apple’s revenues, based on government handset sales data. The analyst doesn’t even expect Apple’s guidance—the guesstimates it provides Wall Street about its coming quarter—to be all that meaningful. This is because Apple watchers expect new iPhones in the fall, but too late to affect the next reporting period.

One comment in Sacconaghi’s report jumped out at me: Apple’s operating margins have declined from 35.3% in its fiscal 2012 to 26.8% in 2017. This is because the company has been investing more aggressively than its sales have been growing. This numerical trend illustrates the qualitative gripe by Apple purists that the company doesn’t innovate the way it used to: Heavy investments haven’t resulted in concomitant magic—or profits.

When Apple and a few others have reported we can begin to generalize about the state of “tech.” It’s the closest thing this industry has to appointment viewing.