Amazon Is Finally Giving You Collaborative Wish Lists for the Whole Family

One of the most sought-after Amazon shopping features is finally coming to a shopping cart near you.

Amazon has confirmed to The Verge that it will soon allow you to build wish lists with friends and family. The feature, which was spotted by Android-tracking site Android Police, is currently available to a small number of people. Amazon didn’t tell The Verge when it would be available to all of its users, but it appears to be in the process of being rolled out.

Amazon’s wish lists feature is one of the more important on the site. Similar to a gift registry, you can add any product from Amazon’s listings and save them for later. You can track pricing and provide details on why you’d want the product. You can then share wish lists with friends and family, who might buy you something off the list.

Having a collaborative wish list, however, could be even more useful in certain circumstances. If you’re planning a party or simply want to know what the kids want for the holidays, create a collaborative wish list. And since you can bring several people into the list, you can have an entire family or friends list up and running to make gift-giving just a bit easier.

Still, Amazon’s collaborative wish lists aren’t yet available. And it’s unknown exactly when they’ll launch, so keep an eye out on Amazon and in your Amazon app.