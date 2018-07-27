Facebook Joins YouTube in Suspending Infowars' Alex Jones for Hate Speech

Facebook has taken a stand against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, suspending him from the platform for 30 days. The action comes just days after YouTube pulled four Infowars videos and banned the outlet from livestreaming its shows for 90 days.

In a statement, Facebook said the decision was made after it found Jones had violated its policies against hate speech and bullying.

“Our community standards make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm (bullying), or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity (hate speech),” Facebook said.

Facebook did not immediately reply to Fortune‘s request for comment.

The suspension only affects Jones’ personal account. Facebook, however, also sent Jones a warning notice for the Infowars page, where he is a moderator. (Facebook policy grants a page a warning before a suspension. Jones had been warned before.)

Like YouTube, Facebook (fb) has removed four videos that Jones posted to the social network. The content of those videos was not immediately made clear.

Infowars, not surprisingly, is not reacting well to Jones’ suspension. The site has posted several anti-Facebook headlines, especially those mocking the company’s dramatic stock drop Thursday. One reads, in part, “American people need to hold the tech giants accountable for their intolerance to ideas they do not agree with.”

Jones and Infowars have made plenty of enemies through the years, but have faced a barrage of lawsuits this year. Parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary School are suing for defamation. And the creator of Pepe the Frog is suing Infowars for using the character without permission.