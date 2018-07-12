Merlin’s beard. Cord cutters who were relying on Google’s YouTube TV to watch the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England on Wednesday got an unhappy surprise. The service crashed in the middle of the game and was offline for about an hour. The Googleplex had happier news for two of its X projects. Balloon-delivered Internet service Loon and drone delivery effort Wing graduated to become standalone companies.

Chamber of secrets. A major revamp could be on the way for fans of Apple’s Mac line of desktop and laptop computers. Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, now at TF International Securities, on Wednesday said to expect significant boosts to the MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, and even the lowly Mac mini, which hasn’t been upgraded in years. On Thursday morning, Apple partially delivered, unveiling new MacBook Pro laptops with 8th-generation Intel CPUs.

Evanesco. If you noticed a sudden drop in the number of your Twitter followers over the next few days, don’t fret. The company is taking steps to cleanse itself of bad actors, including no longer counting locked accounts as followers. “Most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts will experience a more significant drop,” Twitter’s legal, policy and trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde wrote.

Mischief managed. There was a bit of a kerfuffle (and a lot of headlines) on Wednesday over a proposal by the Federal Communications Commission to change the way it handles informal complaints from consumers about issues like robocalls or improper billing. Some read a proposed change as meaning the commission would no longer investigate free, informal complaints, forcing consumers with real problems to file formal complaints and pay the associated $225 fee. But the Washington Post noted that the proposal barely altered the existing rule. And then, due to the controversy, the agency dropped a plan to vote on it today.

The Mirror of Erised. We’ve been waiting for literally years to see the amazing virtual and/or augmented reality gear from secretive startup Magic Leap. Now the hour draws near. The company on Wednesday announced an “exclusive” wireless distribution agreement with AT&T and said its first goggles product, the Creator Edition, would go to developers this summer. But many were less-than-impressed with a video demo Magic Leap showed.

Blast-Ended Skrewt. The Trump administration’s top antitrust enforcer doesn’t sound like he wants to mess with the tech giants much. Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim tells the Financial Times that there are many benefits when big tech companies acquire smaller ones (like, say, Facebook buying Instagram). “I think there’s great efficiencies that could occur from a lot of these,” Delrahim said. “You can’t, you know, in retrospect try to second guess that.”

Wingardium Leviosa. It got an awful lot of hype when first announced in May, but now HTC appears to be scaling back expectations for its so-called blockchain phone, the HTC Exodus. The phone, coming by year end, won’t be able to mine for digital currencies but will have an offline “cold storage” wallet to hold cryptocurrency, the company told the Verge this week. There will also be some kind of partnership with CryptoKitties. Oh boy.

