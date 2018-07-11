YouTube TV went down as soccer fans were watching the England Croatia game of the World Cup, and people were not pleased.

YouTube TV acknowledged the issues saying on Twitter, “Hey everyone — sincere apologies for streaming issues with YouTube TV. The timing is horrible but we’re working to be up and running again ASAP!”

People were not very pleased with the situation and voiced their concern on social media.

I started the free trial of YouTube TV just to watch the World Cup, so this isn't ideal https://t.co/blBYstEUYI — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) July 11, 2018

Today in “YOU HAD ONE JOB,” YouTube TV goes down in the middle of a World Cup semifinal https://t.co/Xgo2hEmk1H — David Pierce (@pierce) July 11, 2018

Some said they even joined YouTube TV just to watch the World Cup. Users reported that they were unable to see the end of the first half of the game and are still waiting for the service to come back on so they can watch the second half.

YouTube TV going down in the middle of a world cup semi final and then just promoting makeup tutorials is the most YouTube way of dealing with a problem pic.twitter.com/EeNwfsHTeT — Cole Richard (@coltonkrich) July 11, 2018

@TeamYouTube I’m unable to stream youtube tv on my MacBook and also on my iPhone app. I was watching the World Cup and I would certainly enjoy watching the second half. Thanks pic.twitter.com/aasDWZ1Llq — Thomson (@therealthomson) July 11, 2018

YouTube TV has been posting updates on its Twitter account, and is working to fix the problem. However, nearing the end of the game with 10 minutes left, the service still was not up and running again.