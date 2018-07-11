This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

For all the effort companies put into crafting their strategies, hiring fancy-pants management consultants, and imagining their place in magic quadrants, sometimes a combination of luck and listening to customers is more important.

Perhaps the best example ever of these twin virtues—luck and listening—celebrates its tenth anniversary this week. Exactly a decade ago Apple opened the App Store, a relative afterthought in Steve Jobs’s vision of how customers should use his iPhone, released the previous year. Jobs initially abhorred the idea of allowing software developers to write programs for the phone. Apple would provide what was needed, thank you very much.

Apple-mad coders begged to differ. They exerted so much successful effort cracking the iPhone to add their programs that Apple had the presence of mind to change gears and host their apps—a lucrative switcheroo for Apple, its developer community, and customers.

Apple now celebrates the App Store’s history, as Fortune’s Emily Price recounts here. That history is a good reminder that it’s okay to admit mistakes—and downright petulant not to.

