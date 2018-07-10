Get ready to try on a pair of digital sunglasses the next time you see an augmented reality ad in Facebook’s News Feed.

The social media giant said Tuesday that it is now testing augmented reality ads in the News Feed with the help of firms like Michael Kors, Sephora, Pottery Barn, and Wayfair.

Facebook said in a blog post that Michael Kors was the first to test out an AR ad in which people can try on a digital version of the brand’s designer sunglasses.

A demo of the ad shows that people can click on the Michael Kors Facebook ad from their News Feed, which prompts their smartphone’s camera to switch on to capture their face. From there, they can pick from a small assortment of Lon Aviators style sunglasses with different colored shades that they can then apply to their faces in a realistic manner.

It’s similar to the kinds of AR ads Facebook showed off in May for the company’s Messenger app.

Facebook has been investing heavily into AR as the company believes it marks a big step in the way people interact with computers. In 2017, Facebook debuted a suite of developer tools intended to make it easier for people create AR apps within Facebook.

Although there hasn’t been a blockbuster AR app since Pokémon Go, which debuted in 2016, numerous tech companies like Apple and Google are still big believers that the technology will eventually catch on with consumers.

One way Facebook is trying to promote AR to a broader audience is by pitching it to companies as a more compelling way for them to advertise to customers.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“Later this summer, we will begin testing AR ads with some additional advertisers, such as Sephora and others in fashion accessories, cosmetics, furniture, gaming and entertainment, and we plan to roll out AR ads more broadly to other industries over the course of the year,” Facebook said in a statement.