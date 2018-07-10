Google Pay Now Lets You Send Money to Friends, Save Tickets and Boarding Passes

Google Pay is coming for Apple with these new features.

Google just announced you can now send money to friends through Google Pay after combining the Pay and Google Pay Send apps. You can now request and send money from the Google Pay app, similar to features in Apple Pay as well as Venmo and Zelle. If you purchased something with Google Pay, splitting the bill is even easier. You can tap the bill to request money from up to five people.

The Google Pay app also takes some notes from Apple Wallet by letting you save tickets and boarding passes on Android. So far, Southwest and Ticketmaster are supported, but others including Eventbrite, Singapore Airlines, and Vueling are set to be added soon. They’ll get saved in the Pay app’s Passes tab, which also stores gift cards, loyalty cards, and other offers.

You’ll also be able to use Google Pay on your desktop now through pay.google.com. The browser version syncs to the app so you can easily switch between both. So far, if you want to use Apple Pay on a computer, it only works on Macs.