Postmates Just Expanded to 100 More Cities

Postmates‘ world just got bigger. The delivery service just announced it’s launching in another 100 cities.

The expansion includes New York City boroughs Queens and The Bronx, Detroit, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Memphis, Newark, and Salt Lake City, among others.

To celebrate, Postmates is also offering a coupon to something you were probably going to order anyway: Chipotle. Users can use the code chipotle100 to lower the delivery fee to $3.99. The deal is in honor of Postmates adding another 300 Chipotle locations and is valid through Monday, July 16. The expansion of areas covered and Chipotle locations covered puts Postmates in heavier competition with other meal delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, which have also been expanding.

This marks Postmates largest location expansion to date, and takes the number of people that can utilize the service up to 135 million. That’s about one out of two households in the United States by Postmates’ estimate. This also brings the company’s total cities up to 385, according to TechCrunch.