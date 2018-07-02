Another Era Ends: Best Buy Will No Longer Sell CDs

Not that long ago, compact discs (a.k.a. CDs) consumed a good percentage of the floor space of any Best Buy location. Today, you’re unlikely to find one in the stores.

The retailer was scheduled to end sales of the once-dominant format on July 1, as sales have dwindled over the years. News of the company’s plans first leaked in February.

Ironically, vinyl, the format CDs were meant to replace, will remain on the shelves at the brick and mortar retailer for at least another two years.

Best Buy did not immediately reply to Fortune‘s request for comment.

Streaming music is the fastest segment of the music industry. Revenues from streaming music services accounted for 62% of the total market for the first half of 2017, according to numbers from the RIAA, the music industry’s U.S. trade group. Physical sales, which are comprised of both CDs and vinyl albums, made up 16% of the overall revenues. Revenues from shipments of CDs were down 3% to $431 million, while vinyl albums were up 3% to $182 million.

Even though CD sales have been struggling, Best Buy’s decision comes just after the closing of Toys R Us, another legacy memory for several generations. And the decision has prompted some melancholy reactions on social media.

First Blockbuster, then Radioshack and now Toys R Us, & plus Best Buy won't be selling CDs anymore after today… My childhood🤧 — 🌻 (@_theeSweetest) June 30, 2018

Last day for CDs at Best Buy today. Toys R Us shut down this week too. I'm 30 and feel ancient pic.twitter.com/M3xoklfclb — Four Loko Haram (@yo_omars_comin) June 30, 2018

Swung by Best Buy yesterday and all the cd’s we’re gone. We’re moving to a system where the consumer will never own what they purchase. It’s all on lease. Most people would say it’s more convenient but this makes things like Fahrenheit 451 a lot more easier to achieve. — Brother Shaquille Sunflower (@PolarBearPierre) June 30, 2018

Toys "R" Us is gone. Best Buy won't sell CDs anymore after today. My childhood really is disappearing before my eyes…. — Langston Huge (@sir_sarcasm) June 30, 2018

Best Buy is no longer selling CD's. I feel empty inside. — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) June 30, 2018

I’m “still buys CDs” guy. Read that today was last day Best Buy would sell them, so I went to see if there were any deals. And there were – a whopping 25% off all CDs priced over 6 bucks! Guys, I think I might be able to tell you why you weren’t selling much music these days. pic.twitter.com/3dG8eUXAP2 — Heath Cline (@heathradio) July 1, 2018

Good news for die-hard fans of the format. You can still buy CDs at Walmart and Target, for now, at least.