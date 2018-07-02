Another Era Ends: Best Buy Will No Longer Sell CDs

Not that long ago, compact discs (a.k.a. CDs) consumed a good percentage of the floor space of any Best Buy location. Today, you’re unlikely to find one in the stores.
The retailer was scheduled to end sales of the once-dominant format on July 1, as sales have dwindled over the years. News of the company’s plans first leaked in February.
Ironically, vinyl, the format CDs were meant to replace, will remain on the shelves at the brick and mortar retailer for at least another two years.
Best Buy did not immediately reply to Fortune‘s request for comment.
Streaming music is the fastest segment of the music industry. Revenues from streaming music services accounted for 62% of the total market for the first half of 2017, according to numbers from the RIAA, the music industry’s U.S. trade group. Physical sales, which are comprised of both CDs and vinyl albums, made up 16% of the overall revenues. Revenues from shipments of CDs were down 3% to $431 million, while vinyl albums were up 3% to $182 million.
Even though CD sales have been struggling, Best Buy’s decision comes just after the closing of Toys R Us, another legacy memory for several generations. And the decision has prompted some melancholy reactions on social media.
Good news for die-hard fans of the format. You can still buy CDs at Walmart and Target, for now, at least.