Sharing is caring. More piling on to criticize Facebook’s data sharing practices arrived on Monday with a triple-bylined New York Times expose of the company’s agreements with phonemakers. Apple, Samsung, Blackberry, and others had access to a lot of personal data of Facebook users. It’s not clear that the companies actually collected much of the data themselves or used it to do anything beyond expand the features of Facebook’s mobile app.

Never stop listening. After major employee pushback, Google will not renew its contract to develop military AI applications for the Pentagon. The deal started last fall and runs until March 2019. Dubbed Project Maven, the aim was to use AI to help analyze video footage shot by drones.

Just desserts. A decade after former Microsoft exec Nathan Myhrvold raised $3 billion for two funds to invest in patents, the returns on Myhrvold’s ventures are pretty ugly, Forbes reports. One fund generated an internal rate of return of -15% and the other showed a -25% IRR. Critics who saw the effort as little more than well-funded patent trolling rejoiced in the news on Twitter. “The fact that investors in these funds are losing their shirts makes me happy in a deeply petty and satisfying way,” John Wilbanks, Chief Commons Officer at Sage Bionetworks, tweeted. “Maybe he can go back to writing exorbitantly priced cookbooks?” joked MIT Professor Dean Eckles.

Unlikely friends. The open-source software code repository GitHub will be acquired by Microsoft as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported. Although Microsoft once dismissed the importance of open source programs, the company has become one of the largest contributors to such projects under CEO Satya Nadella.

Don’t blame the boss. Remember all those hoverboards that were spontaneously catching fire a couple of years ago? Amazon sold piles of them, but a state court in Tennessee ruled last week that the e-commerce giant could not be held liable for a hoverboard fire that burned down a family’s home. “Amazon’s role in the transaction was to provide a mechanism to facilitate the interchange between the entity seeking to sell the product and the individual who sought to buy it,” Judge William Campbell wrote in a decision dismissing the lawsuit.

Feeling hungry. The governing body of the wacky and wild world of emojis released about 50 candidates to be added to the libraries of major operating systems. Sloths, flamingos, yo-yos, waffles, and falafels are among the possibilities, according to the Unicode Consortium.

Interior redecorator. The new CEO at Hulu, Randy Freer, appears to be remaking his executive team after former CEO Mike Hopkins jumped ship last October to head Sony’s programming unit. On Friday, chief content officer and Hopkins’ hire Joel Stillerman left. Senior vice president of content Craig Erwich takes over responsibility for original content now.