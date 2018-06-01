Fortnite Might Finally Make Its Way to the Nintendo Switch—And Soon

Fortnite has taken the video gaming world by storm. And soon, it might do the same on the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier on Friday, someone leaked a list of Nintendo Switch games on 4chan that will be on display at this year’s E3 gaming confab. Sitting alongside FIFA19 and Mario Tennis Aces was a surprise: Fortnite. And according to gaming site Eurogamer, which earlier reported on the news, the game will likely be announced “soon.”

Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular video games right now. The title pits players against each other in a battle royale scenario. The game is currently available on a variety of platforms, including the PC and Mac. On the console side, gamers can play Fortnite on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For Nintendo Switch owners, Fortnite has been conspicuously absent and a bit of a sore spot for owners. By bringing it to Nintendo Switch, the game’s developer Epic Games can now attract the millions of Nintendo Switch players clamoring to get their hands on the title. The company is also launching Fortnite on Android and iOS soon, which will only grow its already-massive gamer base.

While it’s unclear when the Switch version of Fortnite might launch, it likely won’t take long. If the game will indeed be on display at E3 this year, we should see it within the next two weeks. E3 kicks off from the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 12.