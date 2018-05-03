18 House Republicans Formally Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A group of 18 House Republicans have nominated President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The lawmakers sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, arguing for Trump’s nomination for his efforts to denuclearize North Korea and end the Korean War.

Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) led the effort, gaining the support of other Republicans representatives, including Mark Meadows, Marsha Blackburn, Matt Gaetz, Diane Black, and Steve King.

They touted Trump’s “tireless” work “to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region.”

“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter continues. “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

Last week North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met, agreeing to enter into talks with the U.S. to formally end the Korean War and work toward eliminating nuclear weapons. North Korea also pledged to end its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile testing program.

Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim in the next month.

The nomination is for the 2019 prize. If Trump were to win, he’d be the fifth American president to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. He would join Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.