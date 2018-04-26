Quarterly report cards. As Adam mentioned, Facebook reported booming earnings that allayed some of Wall Street’s concerns about the impact of recent scandals. Elsewhere, Twitter only partially allayed Wall Street’s concerns after reporting a strong first quarter but offering a weak forecast for the rest of the year. AMD pleased investors with a 40% revenue gain and a forecast 50% jump for Q2. So, too, did PayPal with a 24% revenue increase. Qualcomm is still suffering from Apple’s royalty fee cut-off, but the rest of its business looked relatively healthy. In premarket trading, Facebook was up 7%, Twitter gained 2%, AMD jumped 9%, PayPal was up 4%, and Qualcomm was up 1%.

We did not read. Facebook may have stirred new concerns on Thursday, as chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer testified at a U.K. parliamentary hearing. Facebook never read the “terms of service” that Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan included with his data harvesting app (which revealed the data harvesting bit). Kogan later sold the data to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. “We (had) an automated check there at the time —this was in 2014, maybe earlier,” Schroepfer said. “We did not read all of the terms and conditions.”

Fooled me once. Speaking of new concerns, the Federal Trade Commission sued online lender LendingClub, accusing the company of deceptive practices like charging hidden fees. LendingClub’s stock price hit an all-time low of $2.77, down 15% on Wednesday, on the news.

Semiconductor hopscotch. Legendary chip designer Jim Keller has left Tesla, where he was developing the AI brains for self-driving cars, to join Intel. Keller helped design AMD’s hit Athlon processor in the 1990s, went to Apple to build the A4 and A5 chips that powered iPhones and iPads, and returned to AMD to work on the Ryzen CPU before joining Tesla in 2016. At Intel, Keller will be reunited with Raja Koduri, AMD’s former top graphics chip designer who jumped ship in November.

Wide open spaces. Speaking of autonomous cars and all that, the cost of owning a car and using it for commuting will exceed the cost of relying solely on ride hailing services within 10 years, at least in Seattle and Denver, according to a study by insurance startup QuoteWizard. Still, outside of cities, car ownership will remain sensible, the company noted: “It’ll take much more than a decade before it makes sense for someone in Wyoming, for example, to ditch their car.”

Chain the door shut. Hotel rooms in 166 countries and 40,000 locations could potentially be unlocked and opened by hackers by exploiting a flaw in the electronic key software created by Assa Abloy, formerly known as VingCard, cybersecurity firm F-Secure warned on Wednesday. A software patch to eliminate the flaw is under development.

Guessing game. Where, oh, where will Amazon locate its $5 billion second headquarters known as HQ2? The Puget Sound Business Journal reviewed the flights of Jeff Bezos’ private jet and found the craft was in Boston just before the HQ2 search was announced and in Washington, D.C. the day the search was honed to 20 finalists. Could be a clue—though those are two cities that already have important Bezos operations. (My money is still on the Northern Virginia/D.C. area for HQ2.) Meanwhile, Amazon introduced its latest Alexa product, an $80 Echo Dot smart speaker aimed at kids and creatively named the Echo Dot Kids Edition. The small puck-sized device can tell jokes, read books aloud, and comes with built-in parental controls.

Assist me to riches. Speaking of smart speakers, ask Alexa when Sonos is going public. The high-end speaker maker, which has partnered with Amazon for voice-controlled smarts, confidentially filed for an IPO that would value the company at up to $3 billion. GE is already public but its new line of smart air conditioners will be compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit. Alexa, I’m freezing, turn off the AC.