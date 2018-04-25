Apple and Google Have Ditched Their Realistic Gun Emojis. Only 1 Company Still Uses It

There’s only one major company that is still using a gun emoji after Google and Facebook both followed the lead of Apple and other tech companies that switched from a traditional firearm to a toy water gun emoji.

Microsoft is now the lone platform that still uses a standard pistol emoji following Facebook’s switch and the release of new water gun emojis on Android systems this week. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fortune asking if the company had plans to make the update as well.

New: Google is updating the pistol emoji (🔫) on Android, starting today https://t.co/v7RmYrnL4V pic.twitter.com/Ju3dCzv10D — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) April 24, 2018

Interestingly, Microsoft had originally been the first of the companies to use a toy gun emoji resembling an alien ray-gun of sorts, dating back to 2013. But the company opted to switch to a realistic-looking revolver in 2016 as part of a redesign.

So what happened to the gun emoji? Many companies began ditching the handgun symbol following a wave of mass shootings and terror attacks. Calls for gun safety and reform have only intensified as part of the national conversation following the Parkland, Fla. school shooting in February, which consequently birthed the #NeverAgain movement.

In 2016, Apple led the pack and was the first company to switch its gun emoji to a water gun, which has since been replicated by the other big tech players.