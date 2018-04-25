Elon Musk Just Revealed His Next Project — A Cyborg Dragon

Elon Musk has long juggled multiple projects between SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company. Now, Musk has his sights set on a new endeavor: a cyborg dragon.

“Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon,” Musk casually tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

Musk didn’t provide any other details, but that one tweet was enough to get people excited about the news. People responded with Game of Thrones jokes, the idea that a “cyborg” dragon specifically needs a living element to it and speculation on whether Musk’s new flamethrower will come into play.

The ominous part is not "dragon" but "cyborg," since it implies there's an organic component to the whole enterprise. Will the billionaire put a pigeon inside his machine, or perhaps just some still-living part of a bird? The mind reels. — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) April 25, 2018

A rendering of Elon's crazy f***ing cyborg dragon pic.twitter.com/tupVxHnUtz — Chris Ciaccia (@Chris_Ciaccia) April 25, 2018

the flame thrower will be put to good use now! #CyborgDragon 🐉🔥 — Evelyn Janeidy (@JaneidyEve) April 25, 2018

The creation of a cyborg dragon sounds largely like science fiction, especially with a casual announcement via Twitter. However, Musk has used this method before. He previously announced on Twitter that he would begin selling flamethrowers after selling 50,000 hats. Sure enough, a $600 flamethrower began selling on The Boring Company’s website. What was originally believed to be a joke on Twitter led to millions in flamethrower sales.