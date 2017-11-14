Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 14

THREE THINGS

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

TROUBLE AT DFJ: DFJ founding partner Steve Jurvetson has stepped down from his position at the firm as a result of sexual harassment allegations. However, the exact allegations remains unclear. By now, Term Sheet readers probably realize I’m not a fan of reading between the lines — especially in a case like this. There are too many vague statements made on behalf of all the parties involved:

• A DFJ spokesperson told me Jurvetson left “by mutual agreement.”

• Meanwhile, Jurvetson tweeted that he’s leaving the firm “to focus on personal matters,” which include taking legal action against those “whose false statements have defamed me.”

• I looked back at Raw Science founder Keri Kukral’s original Facebook post that alleged predatory behavior was “rampant” at DFJ. She alludes to “security w/in the firm creating files on women, to potential violations of revenge porn laws, to threats.” She added that she was not seeking investment, but doesn’t specify her relationship with DFJ.

• Recode cited anonymous sources saying he stepped down after “the investigation uncovered behaviors by Jurvetson that were unacceptable related to a negative tone toward women entrepreneurs.”

What does “negative tone” mean? As I’ve written before, a good start would be to label the behavior. Was the DFJ investigation launched due to reports of an inappropriate comment? Or was it because of solicitation of sexual activity? Like Erin Griffith said in a previous Term Sheet, the degree of the misconduct matters: “The specific act that occurred matters for questions like: Should this person be allowed to get a new job in a position of power? Should everyone associated with that person should suddenly become radioactive? And many others.”

I’m trying to get answers to the above, and I’ll report back as soon as I know more.

MORE STARTUP MAGAZINES (SIGH): Just after my rant about tech startups launching print magazines, I came into the office today to discover yet another one laying on my desk. This one is from The Wing, a women-only club and co-working space in New York City. The company is joining its fellow startups-turned-media publishers Casper, Airbnb, and Away. The Wing’s new print product is called No Man’s Land, a 132-page, women-focused publication. The​ ​debut​ ​issue​ ​of​ ​​No​ ​Man’s​ ​Land​​ ​features​ ​a​ ​mix​ ​of​ ​essays,​ ​profiles,​ ​and Wing-branded stickers. It costs $18 per issue (!) (For context, an issue of Fortune Magazine is $5.99.)

It seems the startup publishing floodgates have opened, but here’s what’s interesting about the Wing’s tactics: The company partnered with New York Magazine’s The Cut for digital distribution. It requires the site to publish about 10 stories on its site over the course of the next week for digital promotion. But Wing founder Audrey Gelman clarifies that the startup isn’t trying to start a media company, it just “wanted to create non-snackable content in a physical form for supportive and highly intelligent members.”

The lines are getting even murkier. Make no mistake, No Man’s Land is a publication sponsored by The Wing, but it uses a combination of Wing employees as well as freelance journalists to write the (mostly) long-form content. So I’m not even sure what to call this? Because it’s definitely branded content, but it could technically have the editorial quality of The New York Times.

A Term Sheet reader named David put it best: “Startups getting into the publishing business might be good business but no one should confuse what they do with news … Enjoy the article? Sure, but don’t confuse it for anything more than an ad.”

VCs AT FORTUNE’S NEXT GEN SUMMIT: It’s the second day of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit. Yesterday, three female investors—Anjula Acharia of Trinity Ventures, Leah Busque of FUEL Capital, and Nisha Dua of BBG Ventures— outlined the seven traits they look for in promising entrepreneurs. (Read here.) Today, I’m covering a session called “Tales from the VC trenches,” featuring an interview with Kleiner Perkins senior partner Juliet de Baubigny.

You can watch it live here at 12:50 p.m. ET, follow the hashtag #FortuneMPW on Twitter, or read my article about it later today to help me reach my traffic goals. :)