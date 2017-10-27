BLACK BOX

It’s (finally) Friday!

Here’s a rundown of some things to have on your radar before you head into a Term Sheet-free weekend.

GETTING AMAZON’D: CVS is in talks to buy health insurer Aetna for more than $66 billion “as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon.com,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Imagine having the power to shake up industries you haven’t even entered yet. In response, CVS is going on the offensive in case the tech giant ever enters the pharmacy business. And there are rumors that Amazon really might be sniffing around CVS’s turf — it reportedly hired a new manager to develop a strategy for breaking into the pharmacy market & obtained wholesale pharmacy licenses from several states. The takeaway? Amazon is a market beast & no one is safe from its wrath.

THE WOMEN OF DFJ: Another venture firm has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment after The Information reported that DFJ is investigating allegations against founding partner Steve Jurvetson. No other details about the investigation were disclosed, but the firm said it became aware of “indirect and second-hand allegations” about Jurvetson earlier this summer. On Tuesday, RawScience founder Keri Kukral wrote in a Facebook post that “women approached by founding partners of Draper Fisher Jurvetson should be careful. Predatory behavior is rampant.”

Now, the women of DFJ are pushing back on the “predatory behavior” claims. Heidi Roizen, a partner at the firm, wrote a blog post on her personal Tumblr page yesterday, refuting the allegations. She said:

“In the past week, a single Facebook post also accused DFJ of having a culture that is predatory to women. I don’t need an investigation to state with certainty that this is patently wrong. I am too grizzled and old to write bullshit about a company to please my boss. I’m writing this because I believe it to be true. I value my own personal reputation and integrity above any firm, and simply put, I would not work for DFJ if I felt the culture was not one of high integrity and opportunity for all — including women. Including me.”

Two other women (former DFJ employees) have come to the firm’s defense. My take? Allegations of sexual harassment are serious and should not be made or taken lightly. A good way to start addressing some of these problems plaguing the venture community would be to shed light on what Cheryl Yeoh calls, the “black box of inappropriateness.” For instance, was the investigation launched due to reports of an inappropriate comment? Or was it because of solicitation of sexual activity? At this point, we don’t know. Clearly defining levels of misconduct will help “raise the awareness of the issue and catch it before it becomes an unspoken norm,” Yeoh writes.

PEOPLE MOVES: Foundation Capital is adding two new entrepreneurs-in-residence this month in order to double down on emerging technologies: artificial intelligence and blockchain. Ashu Garg, a general partner at the firm, said, “We recruit EIRs who are experts in areas that we’re interested in investing in, as part of our process for getting smart on a specific sector.”

• Natalia Burina is joining Foundation Capital to help scale startups focused on enterprise AI, consumer mobile, and marketplace. Previously, Burina was a director of product at Salesforce and the founder of Parable (acquired by Samsung).

• Nick Soman joined the firm to work on blockchain-related projects. Previously, he led growth and data at Gusto & founded Reveal Chat (acquired by Napster).