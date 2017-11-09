Term Sheet -- Thursday, November 9

CAN TECH STARTUPS SAVE PRINT?

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

I came into the office this morning to find a package from Casper on my desk. Inside was the first edition of Woolly — the mattress company’s new 96-page branded print magazine/literary journal/coloring book thing. An accompanying piece of paper tucked inside reads: “This is Woolly. It’s a print magazine published by a mattress. Come on, you know it’s not the weirdest thing to happen in 2017.” ….Can’t argue with that.

This illustrates an interesting trend I’ve noticed recently. While traditional media companies are pivoting to video, more and more tech startups are dipping their toes in the world of print. We’ve got Airbnb and its travel publication Airbnbmag. Then there’s startup Away with its quarterly magazine called Here. Casper’s launch of Woolly comes after it shut down its previous editorial site, Van Winkle’s.

In a September story on The Ringer aptly headlined “Can Tech Startups Do Journalism,” one line stuck out to me: “Tech CEOs are the new media publishers.” In a world of mass reporter layoffs and declining print revenues, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said, “There’s the possibility that [print] can be saved. It isn’t ephemeral, as opposed to content on a feed that expires.”

That’s one way to look at it. Here’s what I think though: As more tech startups begin to launch publications that are a cross between journalism and sponsored content, expect the lines to get even more blurred. For instance, the same site that published a story on how “napercise is a thing” also featured a 6,000-plus-word investigative article about the relationship between sleep deprivation and PTSD in the military. Both stories were funded by Casper, but does it matter?

As Casper’s then-editorial director said:

“I think we’re kind of past the point where anybody would look at it and be like: ‘Oh, well, that story’s fantastic but I hate it because it’s being sponsored by a brand,’” Spiers said. “That’s kind of irrational given that most media is ad supported. This is just a more direct way of creating ad-supported media.”

I’m curious to hear your thoughts — is it too much of a stretch to think we’re going to see tech startups start scooping up traditional publications plagued by declining ad revenues? Will journalists become branded content creators writing about comfort pants and crystal healing? Are these flashy print magazines just startup marketing materials—or will companies like Airbnb and Casper actually upend lifestyle content as we know it?

Now that I’ve gotten these existential questions out of my system, onto the deals: