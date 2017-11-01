Watch the 2017 MPW Next Gen Summit Livestream Here

It’s that time of year again! Time for Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, that is.

The 2017 meeting of innovative, industry-disrupting women will take place in Laguna Nigel, Calif. on November 13th and 14th. If you didn’t snag an invite, don’t worry—you can still watch many of the one-on-one interviews, panel discussions, and performances right here, starting Monday afternoon. This year’s speakers include Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe, Olympic soccer player Hope Solo, former U.S. CTO Megan Smith, and singer-songwriter Estelle.

The full agenda is below (all times are Pacific):

Monday, November 13

4:10 PM: DESIGNING A UNICORN

How Houzz built a community—and created a new market—in home design.

Adi Tatarko, co-founder and CEO, Houzz

4:25 PM LEADING AND BELIEVING

How a pioneer in advertising turned her faith-based differences into C-suite advantages.

Sarah Hofstetter, CEO, 360i

4:40 PM CHANGING THE CULTURE, ONE SWIPE AT A TIME

Bumble’s founder reinvented what it means to build a successful dating app. Now she aims to do the same to the way we approach our careers.

Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO, Bumble

5:00 PM #METOO. NOW WHAT?

More and more women are coming forward, sharing their stories of assault and harassment in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and beyond. But what comes next? What are the cultural and legal changes we should all push for in the fight against the unacceptable status quo in many workplaces?

Michele Landis Dauber, Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law; Professor of Sociology, Stanford

Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable

Niniane Wang, founder and CEO, Evertoon

Amy Ziering, producer and director

5:20 PM INTERVIEW AND PERFORMANCE

Estelle, singer, songwriter, producer, and actress

Tuesday, November 14

8:50 AM MAKING NEWS

Lessons from best friends who turned their passion into a business that has changed the media landscape.

The Skimm founders Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin

9:10 AM DISRUPTING FASHION

Using technology, Rebecca Minkoff continues to push fashion forward. How she masters the art of disruption and what she plans to do next.

Rebecca Minkoff, Co-founder and Creative Director, Rebecca Minkoff

9:25 AM SHAPING THE POLITICAL FUTURE

A new generation of young leaders is running for office in 2018. Those who are already on the campaign trail explain their reasons for running, their successes and challenges, and their visions for the future.

Christina Hagan (R), Member, Ohio House of Representatives for the 50th District; Candidate for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District

Erika Harold (R), Candidate for Illinois Attorney General

Talley Sergent (D), Candidate for West Virginia’s Second Congressional District

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah (D), Candidate for Maryland Governor

9:50 AM TALES FROM THE VC TRENCHES

There is a science and an art to picking successful startups. Why do some entrepreneurs succeed…and others fail? We hear from a veteran expert.

Juliet de Baubigny, senior partner, Kleiner Perkins

10:05 AM EXERCISING HER POWER

Sarah Robb O’Hagan is reinventing the gym industry…again. The former Equinox president talks about beating back failure to reach a CEO job that can motivate us all.

Sarah Robb O’Hagan, Founder, ExtremeYOU; CEO, Flywheel Sports

12:10 PM AFTER THE GOLD

Taking on new challenges—on and off the field.

Hope Solo, World Cup and Olympic Champion Goalkeeper

12:25 PM GETTING CREATIVE WITH GIVING

Three disruptors in philanthropy explain new ways to make an impact—and a profit.

Anne Black, president, Goldman Sachs Gives, Goldman Sachs

Sandra Liu Huang, head of product, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Kim Rubey, global head of social impact and philanthropy, Airbnb

12:45 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

1:00 PM MOONSHOT MINDSET

Instead of a mere 10%, a “moonshot” aims for a 10x improvement over what currently exists. The combination of a huge problem, a radical solution to that problem, and the breakthrough technology that just might make that solution possible, is the essence of a moonshot. How can companies create their own moonshot factories?

Obi Felten, director, Foundry, X an Alphabet company

2:40 PM FINDING HER NEW POWER

Megan Smith, 3rd U.S. CTO, CEO shift7

Puneet Kaur Ahira, co-founder and chief architect, shift7

3:00 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

3:15 PM RACING TO MAKE HISTORY

The next big thing for this New York City-raised, Stanford-educated NASCAR phenom and STEM education advocate is betting that “nice girls can win (races).”

Julia Landauer, CEO and racer, Julia Landauer Racing

3:30 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

3:50 PM SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED

3:55 PM THE BLACK CEILING

Jamie-Clare Flaherty, director of strategic initiatives, Obama Foundation

Tracey Patterson, senior manager, Accenture

Bärí Williams, head of business operations, North America, StubHub

4:15 PM #ICANTKEEPQUIET

MILCK, performance artist

4:30 PM PUTTING IT ALL ON THE TABLE

A look inside the true story of a high-stakes adventure in the world of underground poker

Molly Bloom, author, Molly’s Game