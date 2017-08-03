Term Sheet — Thursday, Aug. 3

MARKDOWNS AGAIN

After we wrote about mutual fund markdowns to Uber’s share price , a few readers wrote in asking how mutual funds determine their markdowns.

A couple things to note:

• This isn’t just a bunch of people sitting around a table saying “15% sounds right I guess…” Each firm has its own process. Many firms use an internal cross-disciplinary valuation committee that operates independently of portfolio management. Sometimes portfolio managers or analysts are involved. They base their valuations on factors like the offering price (in a subsequent investment round, the secondary market, or company-sponsored liquidity events), financial performance and valuation of peers, and other factors. ( Fortune’s Jen Wieczner wrote about that here .)

• Remember late 2015, when mutual funds started slashing the holding values of many of their portfolio companies? The press started reporting on it and everyone freaked out . On the holiday party circuit, startups debated whether they should include mutual funds in their next rounds of funding , given the negative signal a markdown could create. After all, startups were staying private longer so they can maintain that sweet appearance of momentum, even when they have a bad quarter or two. Public markdowns defeated the purpose. (In a world where venture investors are supposedly not allowed to criticize startups , markdowns were practically a declaration of war.)

Then the markdown reports died down. Two reasons why: First, journalists realized mutual fund valuations weren’t necessarily a great reflection of the company’s performance (the process, as described above, isn’t always consistent or clear, and many startups don’t have good public comparables). And second, mutual funds realized the damage they were doing. Jen emails:

Fidelity seems to rarely change its private valuations on its high profile portfolio companies anymore. Several of the others hadn’t touched Uber’s valuation in at least a year, or in some cases, not since its last fundraising round. And [with the current markdowns at Uber], it was weirdly consistent among three funds, which makes me think that they were actually basing it off some specific data point, whether a secondary market sale or something else. Otherwise I don’t know how they would all have independently arrived at the exact same share price, down to the cent.

Which is why this week’s news was significant enough for us to report on.

• A 15% drop is not a problem for the mutual funds. Any paper losses are tiny compared to the overall size of the funds that T Rowe Price or Fidelity are investing out of. Plus, they plan to hold for long after the IPO. (Is this a good time for me to break out my favorite gif again?)

In other words, the narrative that the mutual funds are “dumb money” is wrong. They’re not dumb, they just have a totally different strategy than venture capitalists. And now, two years after they poured giant sums of money into many late state startups, we’re starting to see the negative effects of those conflicting strategies.

One example: Blue Apron’s last round of funding. In 2015, the company went out to raise its Series D, and a number of late stage venture capital firms put in bids that were a premium to the company’s prior valuation of $500 million, but still under $1 billion. They were all outbid by Fidelity, which submitted an outlier bid at $2 billion.

Fast forward two years. After dramatically reducing its planned IPO price, Blue Apron is trading at a valuation of $1.16 billion. That’s not a problem for Fidelity – the firm can wait for a long time for the stock to rise or for Blue Apron to sell for a premium. But it’s bad news for employees that joined after the Fidelity round and were granted shares that are now underwater, as well as any investor that bought shares at the $2 billion valuation on the secondary market.

Here’s a study ( via Bloomberg ) that explains that problem in more detail. Moral is: Inflated valuations hurt startup employees the most.

COOL: The Nin Ventures call lasted for 20 minutes, covering some crowdfunding statistics and a step-by-step guide for wiring her money. The presentation included a slide for Q&A but Desai chirpily concluded that, “unfortunately we do not have time for questions today.”

MORE OF THIS STUFF: Greylock Partners COO Tom Frangione has left the firm three days after it was revealed internally that he had an inappropriate relationship with an employee, The Information reports .

There are no further details on what the relationship entailed or how it was revealed to the firm. I understand the desire for privacy in situations like these. But I’m going to say this every time a new person is publicly dismissed for some vague “inappropriate” thing: The degree of the misdeed matters. Every incidence of sexist or harassing behavior should not be lumped into the same category. The specific act that occurred matters for questions like: Should this person be allowed to get a new job in a position of power? Should everyone associated with that person should suddenly become radioactive? And many others. (Let’s all reread The Black Box of Inappropriateness ….)

MY BAD: Yesterday’s newsletter mistakenly called McCain Foods a subsidiary of Mondelez International. It is not. Apologies!