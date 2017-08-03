During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that about 63,000 people have canceled their Tesla Model 3 orders over the past year.

Total orders for the vehicle have fallen from 518,000 to 455,000, Musk said, according to Business Insider . But the drop in orders doesn't hurt Tesla too much: The electric-car company has averaged about 1,800 new Model 3 reservations per day since last Friday.

Musk added that he could increase Model 3 reservations with little effort, Business Insider reports, but noted that this move wouldn't serve the company well.

"It's like if you're a restaurant and you're serving hamburgers and there's like an hour-and-a-half wait for hamburgers — do you really want to encourage more people to order more hamburgers," Musk said.

The first 30 Model S cars were given to employees last week, according to Business Insider , and customer deliveries will commence this fall.

Earlier this week, Musk said that he will produce a faster Model S after he has escaped " production hell ." He added that Tesla will most likely begin production of the performance Model 3 in mid-2018.