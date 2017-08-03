Travel
Search
Fortune 500Microsoft Bids Goodbye to ‘Mobile First’ Mantra in Favor of AI
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
Data SheetData Sheet—Thursday, August 3, 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most powerul womenAvon CEO Sheri McCoy Ousted After Activist Pressure
Avon Products Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sherilyn McCoy Interview
Airlines

Qatar Airways Is Ditching Its Plans to Buy a Stake in American Airlines

Geoffrey Smith
9:13 AM ET

Qatar Airways has changed its mind and no longer wants to buy a stake in American Airlines.

"Further review of the proposed financial investment, taking into account the latest public disclosure of American Airlines, has demonstrated that the investment no longer meets our objectives," Qatar Airways said in a statement.

The news came as a relief to American Airlines executives, who have from the beginning been viscerally against the idea.

"We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach," CEO Doug Parker had written in a letter to employees seen by CNBC in June. "We find it extremely puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates, and Etihad have all received over the years."

Related

Travellers Depart From London Heathrow Airport As British Airways Cabin Crew Call Off Christmas Strikes
british airwaysBritish Airways Passengers Are Grounded By Another System Failure
british airways
British Airways Passengers Are Grounded By Another System Failure

Read: American Airlines CEO Doug Parker’s Chilly Response to Qatar Airways

An AA spokesman said late Wednesday that "This in no way changes the course for American."

Qatar Airways didn't elaborate, but American's second-quarter earnings had beaten expectations and supported its share price, making it harder for Qatar to pick up a stake on the cheap.

The initial proposal to buy into American was met with suspicion by critics at a time when Qatar is embroiled in the region's worst diplomatic crisis in years and is locked in an airspace rights dispute with three other Gulf states.

The state-owned carrier lost access to 18 Middle East destinations in fallout from the ongoing regional political crisis.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE