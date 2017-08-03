Tech
Search
Data SheetThe Bitcoin Cash vs Bitcoin Battle Is Heating Up—And That’s a Good Thing
The Bitcoin Hard Fork
Data SheetData Sheet—Thursday, August 3, 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most powerul womenAvon CEO Sheri McCoy Ousted After Activist Pressure
Avon Products Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sherilyn McCoy Interview
Fortune 500

Microsoft Bids Goodbye to ‘Mobile First’ Mantra in Favor of AI

Barb Darrow
9:53 AM ET

In case you missed it, Microsoft put its new priority—Artificial intelligence (AI)—front and center in its new Annual Report.

In the document posted Wednesday, the company states its goal of building "best-in-class platforms and productivity services for an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with artificial intelligence (“AI”)."

The annual report for Microsoft's 2017 fiscal year, ending June 30, differs from last year's. At that time, Microsoft's "best-in-class" platforms and services were all about "a mobile-first, cloud-first world."

Related

The Bitcoin Hard Fork
Data SheetThe Bitcoin Cash vs Bitcoin Battle Is Heating Up—And That’s a Good Thing
Data Sheet
The Bitcoin Cash vs Bitcoin Battle Is Heating Up—And That’s a Good Thing

CNBC was first to report on this shift, which is striking given how many times Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his lieutenants have talked up "mobile first, cloud first" over the past few years. But then again, Microsoft's smart phone effort, as exemplified by its Nokia purchase fizzled, so maybe it's time to move on.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

Microsoft's AI love is really not surprising. Last September, it established a new artificial intelligence and research unit up under executive vice president Harry Shum, who pulled together engineers who had worked on Cortana speech recognition, Bing search, robotics, and other groups under one umbrella for basic and applied research. Last month, it created a subset of that group to take on particularly tough AI challenges. Earlier this week, the company said it is designing special AI chips to power its next HoloLens virtual reality device.

AI has become a battle ground with Facebook (fb), Google (googl), Amazon (amzn), and IBM (ibm) all pouring resources into technologies to make software smarter and more adaptive. The goal is to endow software with human-like characteristics.

Manifestations of AI can be seen with "smart" devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and the aforementioned Cortana voice assistant from Microsoft.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE