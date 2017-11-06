Here Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Black Friday is approaching, and retailers are planning big deals to attract shoppers for what is one of the year’s biggest shopping events. But not every discount is equal, and with the deluge of price cuts, it’s increasingly difficult to find the best ones.

To make things easier, Fortune has compiled the following guide listing the best tech deals. Be sure to check back between now and Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—for updates as more retailers announce their discounts.

Televisions

Amazon is selling Samsung’s QN65Q7F for $2,299 versus $2,800 normally.

The LG B7A OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is yours for $2,250 at Amazon—if you don’t mind a refurbished model. It typically retails for $2,849.

LG’s 55-inch Smart Ultra HD TV will be on sale for $500 at Target, a $200 savings on its regular retail price.

Samsung’s 65-inch Ultra HD TV will set customers back $850 at Target. It’s regularly $1,300.

LG’s 65-inch 4K Smart HDR Ultra HD television will go for $800 starting at 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 on Dell’s website. It’ll also come with a $150 Dell Promo eGift Card. The television typically retails for $1,400.

Smartphones

If you buy an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on Black Friday, Target will toss in a $250 gift card.

Apple’s iPhone SE will cost customers just $100 at Target, a $60 savings on its regular price.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ are all free with a qualified activation at Target on Black Friday.

Computers

You can get a 21.5-inch iMac that is refurbished for $849 at Amazon. Its list price is $1,299.

The Lenovo Miix 320, which comes with a 10.1-inch screen, is available for $297 at Amazon, a 15% discount on its regular price.

The HP 11.6-inch Convertible Chromebook will set customers back $219, an $81 savings on its regular retail price at Target.

Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop will get a $100 discount at Dell, bringing its price down to $900. The deal starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The Alienware Aurora Desktop will go on sale on Dell’s website for $800 starting on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. That’s a $300 savings on the regular retail price.

Looking for a high-end PC? The Alienware 17 laptop, which typically retails for $2,075, will be available for $1,600 on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET through Dell’s website.

The Dell Inspiron 17 7000 Laptop is getting a $200 discount on Dell’s website at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, bringing its price down to $800.

Smart Home

Google’s Home smart hub is getting a $50 discount on Black Friday at Costco. However, that’s for a two-pack, so if you want one, you must pay full price.

Amazon is selling the Logitech Harmony Ultimate Smart Home Remote for $140, a 53% savings on the device’s regular $299 retail price.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot is on sale at Amazon for $70, a $20 savings on its $90 regular price.

The latest Amazon Echo is available at a $50 discount on Amazon if you buy three units together.

Video Games

Amazon is offering a $30 discount on “select” Xbox One S consoles.

Kohl’s will sell the Xbox One S for $200, an $80 savings.

Kohl’s is dropping the PlayStation 4’s price for Black Friday from $380 to $190.

PlayStation 4 1TB consoles at Target on Black Friday will be just $200, a $100 discount.

Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers get a $20 discount on Black Friday, bringing their prices at Target down to $40.

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda video game series, you’ll be happy to know that Nintendo will start selling a new 2DS portable gaming system on Black Friday that comes in the color “Link green,” a reference to the color the series’ protagonist’s outfit. Additionally, the 2DS will come with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D game built-in. The new bundle will be available for $80.

Nintendo will offer a new Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with the game console, a download code for the critically acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey game, red Joy-Con controllers, and a carrying case—all for $380.

Nintendo Switch console owners may be interested in a bundle from Nintendo that includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a 100-page guide for the virtual world inside the game, and a two-sided map to help you get around. It’ll cost $60.

Costco is selling an Xbox One S bundle the comes with a three-month Game Pass and an extra controller for $220, an $80 savings on its regular retail price.

A PlayStation 4 1TB Slim console bundle featuring Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII video games will be on sale for $290 at Costco. It regularly retails for $390.

