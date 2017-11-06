How to Fix a Really Annoying Bug on Apple’s iPhone X

Want to refer to yourself in the first person while texting using an Apple device?

You might not be able to if you’ve updated to iOS 11.1. According to the Verge, after updating to the new software, some users found that the letter “i” autocorrected to a random character and a question mark inside a box.

Apple is looking into the glitch, which apparently affects all iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices that have updated. For the time being however, Apple is suggesting a work around. The company says users may go into text replacement in settings, and replace the letter “I” with “i.”

Fortune has reached out to Apple about the issue.