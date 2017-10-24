Top News

• China Elevates Xi to Revolutionary Co-Godhead

As expected, Xi Jinping appears to have emerged from the Chinese Communist Party’s congress with his power much enhanced. Xi was awarded the rare accolade of having his doctrine formally enshrined in China’s constitution, alongside that of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. “Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era” sounds a lot better than “Techno National Socialism” after all. The only surprise from the new line-up of the CCP’s all-powerful Central Committee was the omission of Wang Qishan, who had led the country’s anti-corruption campaign. Fortune

• U.S. to Announce New Refugee Policy

The Trump administration will allow refugee admissions to the U.S. to resume for all countries but with new, improved vetting rules, The Wall Street Journal reported officials and others as saying. The refugee program was put on hold in June for four months as part of the larger travel ban ordered by the president with the aim of stopping potential terrorists. That period expires on Tuesday. WSJ, subscription required

• Dividend, We Fall

The stock market can (just about) accept that a company of GE’s profile and maturity doesn’t grow much. But what it can’t forgive is a cut to the dividend. Coupon-clippers across the country gave the stock a good kicking yesterday, sending it down 6.3%. At least six analysts have either downgraded the stock or cut their price targets since CEO John Flannery said he would review the dividend as he presented an “unacceptable” set of quarterly results. WSJ, subscription required

• Who Is Going to Assess Them All?

A total of 238 cities, from New York to Chihuahua in Mexico via Calgary and even Puerto Rico, petitioned Amazon for the honor of hosting its second North American headquarters. Georgia offered the company a purpose-built city of its own named, somewhat unimaginatively, Amazon. A decision is expected in the New Year. Fortune