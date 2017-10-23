Here's How Many Bids Amazon Received to Host Its Second Headquarters

Amazon.com has received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America for where it should open its second headquarters, it said on Monday.

The number of applicants underscores the wide interest in the contest, which Seattle-based Amazon amzn announced last month. The world’s largest online retailer said it would invest more than $5 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs for “Amazon HQ2.”

The deadline for submitting bids was Thursday.