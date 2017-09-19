Finance
Search
Fiat ChryslerFiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 495,000 Pickup Trucks Because of Fire Risk
A Car Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
Mexico City earthquakeMexico Earthquake: Twitter Catalogs the Damage in Pictures and Video
MEXICO-QUAKE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Mexico City earthquakeMexico Reopens Its Busiest Airport After 7.1 Earthquake, But Dozens of Flights Have Been Cancelled
MEXICO-QUAKE
Early Black Friday Shopping At Toys-R-Us In Times Square
Pedestrians walk past a Toys "R" Us Inc. store ahead of Black Friday in New York. Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Toys R Us

Here’s Another Reason Why Toys ‘R’ Us’ Bankruptcy Is a Big Deal

Lucinda Shen
Sep 19, 2017

While retail bankruptcies have become nearly commonplace in recent years as investors' run wallets-first toward online shopping, the bankruptcy filing of Toys 'R' Us is still notable in that the largest U.S. toy store chain is also one of the largest retail bankruptcies of all-time.

Only outranked by a 2002 Kmart and a 1990 Federated Department Stores filings, Toys 'R' Us now lays claim to being the third largest retailer that has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bankruptcydata.com on Tuesday. The site ranks the bankruptcy size by assets, and looks back as far as Chapter 11 as we know it has existed: since 1978.

That comes after Toys 'R' Us, once dubbed a "category killer," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Richmond, Va. court Monday. The retailer was saddled in debt, some $4.9 billion, left from a 2005 leveraged buyout for about $6.6 billion by private equity giants Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, as well as real estate trust Vornado.

Toys 'R' Us' largest unsecured creditors include Bank of New York with $208.3 million, Mattel with $135.6 million, Hasbro with $59.1 million, Graco Children's Products at $59.1 million, and Spin Master at $32.8 million.

Meanwhile, its sales have failed to keep up with its debt load, with investors blaming its poor performance on its weak online push. While the company posted $11.3 billion in sales in 2000, that figure was at just $11.5 billion by 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE