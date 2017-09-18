Emmy Awards Wrap-Up, SoFi CEO Out, Chelsea Manning Uninvited From Harvard

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Valentina ( @valzarya ) here. Women clean up at the Emmys, Chelsea Manning won't be going to Harvard, and SoFi's CEO is out—immediately. Have a great Monday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Women win the Emmys. The biggest winners of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ? Women. The shows that took home the most awards were largely female-fronted and female-directed—and a number of television milestones were met or surpassed . Here's a look at the highlights: The shows: The Handmaid’s Tale cleaned up in the drama category, winning awards for its lead and supporting actresses—Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd—as well as for writing and direction. The show won six awards in all.

Big Little Lies garnered five awards last night. While written by a man, the series is based on a female-focused novel by Liane Moriarty, and was muscled through to production by women (Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman).

Veep landed the Emmy for best comedy, as well as best actress in that category, Julia Louis-Dreyfus—her sixth win. The trailblazers: Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing for the Netflix show Master of None. In accepting the award, Waithe delivered a powerful speech thanking the LGBTQ community.

Reed Morano, director of The Handmaid’s Tale , was the first woman to win an Emmy for Best Directing in a Drama Series since 1995.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is now the record holder for Emmys for a single role (six, as Veep 's President Selina Meyer), and has won more Emmys than any other actor (11). While there is, of course, always more work to be done, I agree with Reese Witherspoon's assessment that, "It’s been an incredible year for women in television." To paraphrase what the actress said last night, it's about time we were the heroes of our own stories.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • So long SoFi. Online lender Social Finance (SoFi), which is currently investigating claims of sexual harassment by employees, said Friday that its CEO Mike Cagney has resigned, effectively immediately. Just four days earlier, the company had said that Cagney would stay on as CEO until a successor was found. Fortune • Upload VR. While the some startup CEOs do lose their jobs in the wake sexual harassment allegations at their companies (just ask Cagney), that's not always how it goes. Elizabeth Scott, a former employee at VR startup Upload, filed a lawsuit against the company in May, alleging that there was a “rampant sexual behavior and focus” that created “an unbearable environment." Among the lurid details: a room in the office with a bed “to encourage sexual intercourse at the workplace.” Scott ended up settling "for a modest sum," investors did not pull their money, and the company's founders were not forced to resign. New York Times • Golf, Trump-style. President Donald Trump retweeted of a GIF showing himself hitting Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball yesterday, along with the caption, “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.” The tweet has generated more than 30,000 replies as of Monday morning, many of which condemned the president’s promotion of violence towards his former opponent. Fortune • Warren's latest rumble. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) proposed a bill Friday aiming to crack down on Equifax, the consumer credit reporting agency at the center of a giant personal data breach. The proposed bill would give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free, preventing companies like Equifax from charging people to freeze and unfreeze access to their credit files. Fortune • Highlighting Huerta. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Friday, Fortune 's Grace Donnelly spotlights Dolores Huerta, a champion of workers’ rights and Latina leader. She worked closely with César Chávez, but often gets overlooked in history books. Not only did Huerta co-found the United Farm Workers Union along with Chávez, but she brought women into the labor movement, and was a frequent challenger of sexism and racism. Fortune

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • South Korea's shero. Fortune alum Mina Kimes has the story of how "a teenage gamer in the hottest new esport, Overwatch, became a reluctant icon for South Korea's feminist movement." Women are scarce in the professional ranks of videogamers, for reasons that are "varied and complex," writes Kimes. Not only are games primarily marketed to boys, but coaches are concerned that coed players—who often live together in "team houses"—might develop romantic ties. ESPN • Manning's uninvited. Harvard University's Kennedy School has rescinded its invitation for Chelsea Manning to become a visiting fellow after protests from CIA director Mike Pompeo and former director Michael Morrell. Manning, a former soldier in the U.S. Army, served nearly four years in prison for leaking classified military information to WikiLeaks. Fortune • Don't flatter yourself. The Austin, Tex. official known for overseeing the South by Southwest festival has been formally reprimanded for refusing to meet with female city employees. William Manno had skipped meetings with a communications consultant because he believed she had romantic feelings for him, reportedly telling her, "I’ve been told it is not appropriate for a married man to have lunch with a single lady.” He also discussed moving her and another woman to different jobs “because his wife objected to some of their interactions with him.” The Austin American-Statesman Share today's Broadsheet with a friend.

