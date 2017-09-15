MPW
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, September 15
Change the WorldApple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Are Selling Out
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SoFiSoFi’s CEO Mike Cagney Will Step Down Immediately
legislation

Watch Out Equifax: Elizabeth Warren Is Coming After You

Kate Samuelson
9:02 AM ET

Champion of consumers Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed a bill today that is aimed at cracking down on Equifax—the consumer credit reporting agency at the center of a giant personal data breach where hackers accessed personal information of up to 143 million Americans.

The Massachusetts Democrat's bill, which is co-sponsored by Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, according to Bloomberg, will give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free. This would prevent companies like Equifax from charging consumers for freezing and unfreezing access to their credit files.

“I am troubled by this attack—described as ‘one of the largest risks to personally sensitive information in recent years’—and by the fact that it represents the third recent instance of a data breach of Equifax or its subsidiaries that has endangered American’s personal information,” Warren wrote in a letter to Equifax chairman and chief executive Richard Smith, Reuters reports.

Equifax (efx) shares have shed more than 32% to $96.66 since it disclosed the personal data breach on Sept. 7—one of the largest in the United States' history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE