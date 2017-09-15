Leadership
Most Powerful Women

Nancy Pelosi Epically Shut Down Manterrupters at a White House Dinner on DACA

Valentina Zarya
10:47 AM ET

Nancy Pelosi has been the only woman in the room for a long, long time.

So it should come as no surprise that the House Minority Leader—the first woman to have that title—knows exactly how to stand her ground.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi, who had been in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), made a point of making her voice heard at a dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening.

As Pelosi, the only woman at the table of 11, tried to make her point — that the president gets the cooperation of the Democrats, which he will likely need on a host of issues — the men in the room began talking over her and one another.

“Do the women get to talk around here?” Pelosi interjected, according to two people familiar with the exchange.

There was, at last, silence, and she was not interrupted again.

By the end of the dinner, which was held at the Blue Room of the White House, the President reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the Democratic leaders. Young undocumented immigrants would be allowed to stay in the country in exchange for a border security package—a package that does not include funding for a wall on the U.S.'s southern border.

Or at least, that's what Pelosi and ranking Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer thought. Trump immediately contradicted their account of the meeting on Twitter when he woke up Thursday.

