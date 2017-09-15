SoFi’s CEO Mike Cagney Will Step Down Immediately

Online lender Social Finance, which is currently investigating claims of sexual harassment by employees , said on Friday its chief executive, Mike Cagney resigned, effectively immediately.

The company had said on Monday that Cagney would stay on as CEO until a successor was found.

Executive chairman Tom Hutton will become interim chief executive officer, the company said on Friday.

Cagney's resignation comes after the San Francisco-based company known as SoFi launched an investigation this month into claims that current and former employees were sexually harassed at work .

In a note to employees on Monday night, Cagney said "a combination of HR-related litigation and negative press have become a distraction from the company's core mission" focusing attention on him personally.