CEO Daily: Tuesday 29th August

The standoff with North Korea escalated this morning, as the rogue nation fired a ballistic missile from Pyongyang that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido before plunging into the Pacific. It was the first North Korean missile to cross over Japan since 2009 but the fourth that North Korea has launched since President Trump's warning of "fire and fury"a couple of weeks ago. Japanese Prime Minister Abe said “this reckless act of launching a missile over our country is an unprecedented, serious and important threat.”

Global stock markets took the news badly . Asian markets tumbled, and U.S. futures pointed to a lower open in the U.S. this morning (more below).

Meanwhile, as many as half of the buildings in the Houston that are at high or moderate risk of flooding are in areas not covered by federal flood insurance . That sets the stage for some nasty battles between property owners and private insurance companies over billions of dollars of damage.

