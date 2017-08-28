Leadership
Mark Zuckerberg

‘Welcome to the World.’ Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Introduce Second Daughter

Alana Abramson
1:13 PM ET

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced the newest addition to their family Monday: a daughter named August.

Fittingly, the Facebook co-founder and CEO announced the news on his social media platform. "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!" he wrote in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg's announcement about August's birth was accompanied by a photograph of the family. He also included a letter to his daughter from himself and Chan expressing hopes that she would take time to enjoy her childhood.

"Childhood is magical," reads the letter. "You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation."

He also highlighted his optimism for her future, explaining that "even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out."

He and Chan wrote a similar letter to his daughter Max upon her birth in 2015.

See the full post below:

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, August 28, 2017
