Submerged freeways from the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen during widespread flooding in Houston
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.Joe Raedle — Getty Images
Submerged freeways from the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen during widespread flooding in Houston
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Wilford Martinez, Richard Wagner
Jesus Rodriguez rescues Gloria Garcia after rain from Hurricane Harvey flooded Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, Texas
Dominic Dominguez
Family who lost their home to Hurrican Harvey embrace as they await to be evacuated from Rockport, Texas
A cow struggles to keep its head above floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey near Fulton
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane
Joe Raedle — Getty Images
Pictures of the Damage and Devastation Left in Hurricane Harvey’s Path

Kacy Burdette
4:42 PM ET

Harvey is set to join Hurricane Katrina as one of the costliest natural disasters in the U.S., thanks to flood damage. Harvey came full force as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday dumping rain on multiple Texas cities and was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon.The National Weather Service has called the event "unprecedented." Officials in Texas on Monday say that at least eight people have died due to flooding.

Schools have been cancelled, business have been destroyed, and people have fled their homes with bags of clothes, important documents, and keepsakes. United Airlines will even shut down at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport until at least Thursday. Many people had to get creative using blow up mattresses or kids swimming pools to wade through the water. A photo of nursing home residents trapped in the flood waters in Dickinson, Texas went viral as well as the photo of Sheriff's Deputy Rick Johnson, carrying two kids out of a flooded home in Cypress, Texas.

On Sunday a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's office said they have rescued more than 2,000 people using motorboats, airboats, and humvees. Many civilians have helped out with search and rescue bringing whatever they can. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is raising money to help victims of the storm. Actor Kevin Hart has even made a donation and has challenged some of his other celebrity friends to join in. You can also help by donating to organizations like the American Red Cross, which has been providing shelter to people impacted by Harvey.

Click through the gallery to see photos from the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

