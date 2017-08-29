International
Search
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Tuesday 29th August
interview advice5 Tough Interview Questions–and How You Should Answer Them
170828_interview
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FitbitHow Fitbit Designed Its First Smartwatch
Still photography of Ionic family featuring all colors of in-box, sport, and leather bands.
General Election 2017 - Maidenhead Count And Declaration
British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May in Maidenhead, England, on June 9, 2017.  Matt Cardy—Getty Images
Corporate Governance

U.K. Companies Breathe Again As May Softens Governance Rules

Natasha Bach
6:31 AM ET

Publicly listed companies in the U.K. will now have to reveal the pay ratio between their top executives and the average worker, as part of a much-hyped but watered-down crackdown on perceived corporate excess.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May's initial promises of binding shareholder votes on executive pay and mandatory representation of workers on company boards have both been dropped from the final version of the code.

The British government announced Tuesday a set of new rules to address income inequality and enforce greater corporate responsibility, to come into effect by June 2018. Large companies will be required to publish the wage ratio and justify the disparity, among other measures.

Read: Theresa May Officially Bids Farewell to Margaret Thatcher’s Legacy

Related

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives To G20 Summit.
trump russia investigationA Trump Organization Executive Asked the Kremlin for Help With a Business Deal
trump russia investigation
A Trump Organization Executive Asked the Kremlin for Help With a Business Deal

To give workers a voice at boardroom level, companies will be given the choice between assigning a non-executive director to represent employees, creating an employee advisory council, or nominating a director from the workforce. The plans will also include the “world’s first public register of listed companies where a fifth of investors have objected to executive annual pay packages,” according to Reuters. That follows this year's "shareholder spring" in the U.K., in which a number of large companies such as BP and tobacco giant Imperial Brands were pressured into cutting the pay of their CEOs.

A March survey found that the heads of the 100 biggest British companies earn more than 400 times the minimum wage. May's government is under pressure from the opposition to ensure that income inequality doesn't get worse as a result of the U.K.'s exit from the EU. Various high-ranking members of her party have suggested that the country should bolster its competitiveness post-Brexit by dismantling some current regulations designed to protect labor interests. There was also much opposition to her initial plans from many in her own party, who felt that May was betraying the pro-business legacy of Margaret Thatcher.

Read: BP Forced to Cut CEO Pay by 40% After Shareholders Get Mad

Paul Drechsler, president of the Confederation of British Industry said, “Good corporate governance is an essential ingredient of business performance and the bedrock of trust between business and society. We know that how companies act and behave determines the way people think about business."

However, The Guardian noted that the laws would be under a “comply or explain basis”, meaning that companies could opt out of any of the stipulations, choosing instead to explain why. Critics on the left have called the measures “feeble” and accused the Conservative government of “crony capitalism.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE