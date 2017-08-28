Sony Is Cutting the Price of This Hot Tech Product

Another big tech company is lowering the barrier of entry to virtual reality.

Sony said Monday that its PlayStation VR, or PSVR, headset and camera attachment, would now cost $400, instead of $460 when bought together. Although Sony previously sold the PSVR headset for $400, people needed to buy an additional camera for $60 to link the headset to the required PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro gaming consoles.

Additionally, Sony said it shaved $50 from the price of its higher-end VR bundle, which includes the PSVR headset, camera, two motion controllers, and a video game called VR Worlds . That bundle now costs $450.

Sony said both of the VR bundles would arrive at retail stores on Sept. 1. A Sony spokesperson told Fortune that the PSVR without the additional camera or extras would still cost $400.

Sony’s price cuts follow recent price reductions by Facebook ( fb ) and HTC, which both make competing VR headsets that require personal computers to operate.

Facebook’s Oculus Rift headset now costs $400 instead of $600 as part of a summer sale, whereas HTC’s Vive headset now costs $600 instead of $800. Additionally, Microsoft ( msft ) said Monday that several big tech companies like HP , Inc. ( hpq ) , Lenovo, Dell, and Acer would release Windows-powered VR headsets in time for the holiday season.

Dell’s upcoming Dell Visor VR headset will cost $360, or $460 for additional motion controllers built by Microsoft.

In June, research firm International Data Corporation said Sony shipped 429,000 PSVR headsets in the first quarter of 2017. HTC was the second biggest shipper of high-end VR headsets having shipped 191,000 Vive headsets, followed by Facebook, which shipped 100,000 Rifts.