Tech
Search
MayweatherShowtime Hit With Lawsuits Over ‘Grainy’ Mayweather Fight Livestream
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey Damage Pushes Gas Prices to a Two-Year High
Texas Residents Prepare As Hurricane Harvey Likely To Boost Gas Prices For U.S. Drivers
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Norht Korea Missile TestsNorth Korea’s Japan Missile Launch: Everything We Know So Far
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into Japanese Waters
Sony

Sony Is Cutting the Price of This Hot Tech Product

Jonathan Vanian
7:01 PM ET

Another big tech company is lowering the barrier of entry to virtual reality.

Sony said Monday that its PlayStation VR, or PSVR, headset and camera attachment, would now cost $400, instead of $460 when bought together. Although Sony previously sold the PSVR headset for $400, people needed to buy an additional camera for $60 to link the headset to the required PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro gaming consoles.

Additionally, Sony said it shaved $50 from the price of its higher-end VR bundle, which includes the PSVR headset, camera, two motion controllers, and a video game called VR Worlds. That bundle now costs $450.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Related

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
MayweatherShowtime Hit With Lawsuits Over ‘Grainy’ Mayweather Fight Livestream
Mayweather
Showtime Hit With Lawsuits Over ‘Grainy’ Mayweather Fight Livestream

Sony said both of the VR bundles would arrive at retail stores on Sept. 1. A Sony spokesperson told Fortune that the PSVR without the additional camera or extras would still cost $400.

Sony’s price cuts follow recent price reductions by Facebook (fb) and HTC, which both make competing VR headsets that require personal computers to operate.

Facebook’s Oculus Rift headset now costs $400 instead of $600 as part of a summer sale, whereas HTC’s Vive headset now costs $600 instead of $800. Additionally, Microsoft (msft) said Monday that several big tech companies like HP, Inc. (hpq), Lenovo, Dell, and Acer would release Windows-powered VR headsets in time for the holiday season.

Dell’s upcoming Dell Visor VR headset will cost $360, or $460 for additional motion controllers built by Microsoft.

In June, research firm International Data Corporation said Sony shipped 429,000 PSVR headsets in the first quarter of 2017. HTC was the second biggest shipper of high-end VR headsets having shipped 191,000 Vive headsets, followed by Facebook, which shipped 100,000 Rifts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE