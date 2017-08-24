A Peek at Hillary Clinton’s Book, Taylor Swift’s Album, More on That Google Engineer

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Taylor Swift will drop a new album (in November), Asian-American groups want Secretary Elaine Chao to stand up to hate, and it's Clinton vs. Trump, the redux. Have a lovely Thursday.
• Clinton on keeping cool. It's 2017, right? You wouldn't know it from the number of headlines out there right now featuring the words "Trump" and "Clinton."
While one storyline actually chronicled members of the two families who are on the same page—First Lady Melania Trump tweeted yesterday to thank Chelsea Clinton for chiding the media for critiquing her son Barron—the big news is the excerpt from Hillary Clinton's forthcoming book, the aptly named What Happened. (Listen to Clinton read the excerpt here.) In the most memorable passage, Clinton describes now-President Trump's attempts to "intimidate" her during the second presidential debate.
"He was literally breathing down my neck," she writes. "My skin crawled... What would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say, loudly and clearly, back up you creep! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’"
Clinton says she chose the first path: "I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off." Now, though, she says she wonders if she should have made a different decision. “Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world,” she writes.
I'm willing to bet that many of you have had a similar internal debate—though probably not on a national stage. When facing inappropriate behavior, should grit your teeth and make nice, or take the risk and call it out? It's rarely an easy decision, but as Clinton would tell you, it can have massive repercussions.
• Damore lawyers up. James Damore, the engineer who was fired by Google after publishing the infamous anti-diversity memo, has hired civil rights lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, who was reportedly on President Trump's shortlist to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in March. Fortune
• Secretary solidarity? A coalition of Asian-American groups has issued a statement criticizing Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for not taking a more aggressive stance against the white supremacists who protested in Charlottesville. Chao, who is an immigrant from Taiwan, said that the riots there were "hateful behavior," but the groups are calling on her to distance herself from President Trump's remarks stating that "very fine people" were on both sides of the clashes—and to stand with them on immigration issues. HuffPost
• Two thumbs down. Emma Stone topped Forbes' highest-paid actress list this year after earning $26 million in 2017. Good news for Stone—were it not for the fact that she made less than the world's 14 richest actors, including her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling. Fortune
• I'll have what she's having. This entertaining review of Alice Waters' new memoir, Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook, kicks off with an anecdote in which the godmother of local, organic eating is high on LSD, floating "near the ceiling, ignoring the molecules moving in the wood grain of the floorboards." How can you not keep reading? New York Times
• Reputation management. Taylor Swift made good on the social media teasers she posted earlier this week: The pop star announced that she will release her new album, Reputation, on Nov. 10—with the first single dropping tomorrow. EW
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Lisa Stone, co-founder of BlogHer, has joined Ellevest as the company's first CMO.
• Rapping with Rometty. In this new episode of the "The David Rubenstein Show" (which was taped in June), IBM CEO Ginni Rometty talks about leading a 106-year-old company in the cut-throat tech industry, being raised by single mom, and beginning her career at GM. Bloomberg
• Not a match. Forbes is reporting that Bumble, the dating app led by CEO Whitney Wolfe, has turned down a $450 million offer from Match Group, which owns Match.com, Tinder, and OKCupid. Neither party has confirmed the bid. Forbes
• Change the channel. According to data crunched by Bloomberg, the TV industry still has a long, long way to go when it comes to diversifying behind-the-camera jobs. The publication found that roughly 89% of executive producers of new series airing this season on the four U.S. broadcast networks are white and 79% are male. Bloomberg
