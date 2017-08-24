A Peek at Hillary Clinton’s Book, Taylor Swift’s Album, More on That Google Engineer

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Clinton on keeping cool. It's 2017, right? You wouldn't know it from the number of headlines out there right now featuring the words "Trump" and "Clinton."

While one storyline actually chronicled members of the two families who are on the same page— First Lady Melania Trump tweeted yesterday to thank Chelsea Clinton for chiding the media for critiquing her son Barron—the big news is the excerpt from Hillary Clinton's forthcoming book , the aptly named What Happened. (Listen to Clinton read the excerpt here. ) In the most memorable passage, Clinton describes now-President Trump's attempts to "intimidate" her during the second presidential debate.

"He was literally breathing down my neck," she writes. "My skin crawled... What would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say, loudly and clearly, back up you creep! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’"

Clinton says she chose the first path : "I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off." Now, though, she says she wonders if she should have made a different decision. “Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world,” she writes.

I'm willing to bet that many of you have had a similar internal debate—though probably not on a national stage. When facing inappropriate behavior, should grit your teeth and make nice, or take the risk and call it out? It's rarely an easy decision, but as Clinton would tell you, it can have massive repercussions.