melania trump

Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Defending Her Son From Internet Trolls

Valentina Zarya
3:29 PM ET

The Trumps and the Clintons may disagree on most things, but both know that bullying kids is way off limits.

Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to thank Chelsea Clinton for her defense of Trump's son, Barron. "So important to support all of our children in being themselves!" she tweeted.

Clinton, daughter of President Trump's opponent in the 2016 presidential race, had tweeted a response to a Daily Caller story criticizing Barron's style of dress: "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves."

She then went on to personally respond to one user's tweet (the tweet has since been deleted): "No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so?"

The more negative side of the Trump-Clinton relationship was also in the headlines Wednesday, when it was revealed that Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump a "creep" and said that he made her "skin crawl" in her new book about the presidential election. The following excerpt from What Happened was released on MSNBC's Morning Joe:

"He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled...What would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say, loudly and clearly, back up you creep!"

