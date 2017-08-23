Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Defending Her Son From Internet Trolls

The Trumps and the Clintons may disagree on most things, but both know that bullying kids is way off limits.

Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to thank Chelsea Clinton for her defense of Trump's son, Barron. "So important to support all of our children in being themselves!" she tweeted.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Clinton, daughter of President Trump's opponent in the 2016 presidential race, had tweeted a response to a Daily Caller story criticizing Barron's style of dress: "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves."

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

She then went on to personally respond to one user's tweet (the tweet has since been deleted): "No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so?"

Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame https://t.co/p9jkGbMG4C - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 22, 2017

The more negative side of the Trump-Clinton relationship was also in the headlines Wednesday, when it was revealed that Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump a "creep" and said that he made her "skin crawl" in her new book about the presidential election. The following excerpt from What Happened was released on MSNBC's Morning Joe :