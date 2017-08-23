Emma Stone Is the Highest-Paid Actress, but Makes Less Than Top 14 Actors

Emma Stone topped Forbes' highest-paid actress list this year after earning $26 million in 2017, thanks in part to her role in the critically-acclaimed La La Land . But she still makes less than the world's 14 richest actors.

Looking at Forbes' highest-paid actors list , Stone is 14 places below other male stars in terms of total earnings, including her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling. Mark Wahlberg took the top spot after earning $68 million over the last year for his roles in Transformers: The Last Knight (which has a 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes), Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day . Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was second with $65 million—dethroned from his top spot last year —and Vin Diesel was third with $54.5 million.

The top 10 highest-paid actors on the Forbes list made a combined total of $488.5 million compared to the $172.5m that the 10 highest-paid actresses made, shining another light on the disparity between men and women in Hollywood.

This disparity, Forbes added, is attributable to the roles that are available.

"In release schedules dominated by superhero movies and brawny blockbusters, there are simply fewer parts for women that pay the sizeable backend profits that result in leading men's large paydays, or the franchise sequels that permit aggressive negotiation for favorable deals."