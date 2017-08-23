MPW
Search
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Teen Is Detained for Doing the Macarena After Video Is Shared Online
Daily Life In Jeddah
DesignFjord CEO: Good Design Takes Away, Bad Design Adds
Olof Schybergson of Fjord, a global design consultancy backed by Accenture
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Real EstateTake a Look Inside One of New York’s Most Expensive Mansions
emma stone

Emma Stone Is the Highest-Paid Actress, but Makes Less Than Top 14 Actors

Rachel Lewis
10:57 AM ET

Emma Stone topped Forbes' highest-paid actress list this year after earning $26 million in 2017, thanks in part to her role in the critically-acclaimed La La Land. But she still makes less than the world's 14 richest actors.

Looking at Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Stone is 14 places below other male stars in terms of total earnings, including her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling. Mark Wahlberg took the top spot after earning $68 million over the last year for his roles in Transformers: The Last Knight (which has a 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes), Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was second with $65 million—dethroned from his top spot last year—and Vin Diesel was third with $54.5 million.

The top 10 highest-paid actors on the Forbes list made a combined total of $488.5 million compared to the $172.5m that the 10 highest-paid actresses made, shining another light on the disparity between men and women in Hollywood.

This disparity, Forbes added, is attributable to the roles that are available.

"In release schedules dominated by superhero movies and brawny blockbusters, there are simply fewer parts for women that pay the sizeable backend profits that result in leading men's large paydays, or the franchise sequels that permit aggressive negotiation for favorable deals."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE