Term Sheet — Tuesday, August 15

OPEN MIC

It’s the middle of August, the latest issue of Fortune is finally closed, and I am all out of things to say about the latest wrinkle in Uber’s neverending soap opera. (That wrinkle, by the way, comes in the form of an open letter from Benchmark to Uber employees, right here.) That means it’s time for some reader feedback.

ON MUTUAL FUND MARKDOWNS:

Andrew says: Fidelity lost 50% of its investment in 2 years after offering more than 2x the next highest bidder. For a manager, they sound pretty ineffective in their jobs. In most businesses, a person or company with that kind of performance is certainly likely to lose their job.

Dylan writes: You make the claim that mutual fund markdown processes are more complicated then people sitting around the table, spit-balling numbers. But if funds can just decide to not markdown investments based on just optics, then all those "cross-disciplinary" processes don't really matter.

ON ICOs and CRYPTOMANIA:

Anon writes: Why do you keep promoting this ICO pump and dump garbage? It’s a total scam and journalists like you are promoting it and stupid people will lose a lot of money and you will talk about how Wall Street scammed them when its actually the press causing it.

Z writes: I've had founders tell me they're raising an ICO for a concept company only because otherwise venture investors wouldn't touch the actual concept of the company. Sounds like a scam to bamboozle retail investors. Unfortunately many will lose money, and even worse - it will likely be amongst the more vulnerable of us - unsophisticated and under informed retail investors looking to cash out in Silicon Valley fashion.

Vik writes: The ongoing argument about this being the new internet to the grandest pyramid scheme is perplexing and similar to the current debate between Elon vs. Zuck on AI. Are super smart people seriously incapable of thoughts that co-exist with one another?

The crypto-craze and "decentralized revolution" is not necessarily doomed to binary outcomes. The Internet transformed how we live our lives, but also made it easier for pedophiles to convene and illicit drugs to be delivered. If we could go back in time and prevent the Internet from forming or severely curtail its power in order to save us from Craigslist killers, would we?

Another fundamental misunderstanding is that cryptocurrencies/ICOs/tokens are not disrupting venture capital, they're democratizing it. We all know that venture is a game of deal flow, and consequently, fortune favors the well-connected. Well guess what, it turns out you don't have to be at a Tier 1 firm with a numeronym or named after an evil Greek God to get access anymore. Does that mean Sequoia and Kleiner are going to close up shop? Obviously not. The vast majority of startups will still require traditional venture financing/expertise/networks, but this just adds a new dimension to raising capital for startups.

Lastly, people should stop pretending that they give a damn about Main St. being swindled in this brave new crypto world when traditional lenders and society stick it to them every day...and who knows, maybe having a more diverse crowd look at deals will be a good thing. After all, would Joe the Plumber really have invested in Juicero?

(Editor’s note: Gold star for Vik ⭐ Long live reasonableness, nuance and a tad of cynicism!)

ON SCREWING UP THE CAP TABLE:

Joe writes: When we look at the over-funded deals that keep blowing up in SV… funded by you know who, to call the others “dumb” is nuts.

The traditional VC model is finally going through a long overdue improvement. So many have been 'rent seekers' simply due to the inefficient flow of information available to other investors. It has been a club at best, and a cottage industry at worst. Time for it to become more professional.

It should start with transparency of partner-level track records and performance metrics applied to money managers in the public markets. The 'alpha' produced by most VC’s is less than the Russell 2000 over comparable windows, so to call them 'smart money' is just wrong.

A writes: Like everyone, they're talking their book. If other investors have come in, funded competitors, and screwed up the cap table, why aren't their own portfolio companies navigating the changing landscape better?

Sure, it's harder to stand out if there seem to be three others just like you; but, numbers don't lie, and if their numbers were still superior, they wouldn't have trouble getting noticed. Just because they're not wrong, doesn't make them right.

ON ANTITRUST AND THE FAILED FANDUEL / DRAFTKINGS MERGER:

Chris writes: One aspect I think you overlooked when comparing the FanDuel/ Draft Kings merger with Sirus/XM and others was that this truly is a novel market, not just a novel product/technology. There is no traditional market for fantasy sports betting in the US so the combination of these companies would truly create a monopoly. When there are multiple disrupters in an established industry, the largest disrupters are usually allowed to merge because they argue that they are fighting the incumbents and likely only own a small portion of the total market.

The Sirus/XM and Zillow/Trulia mergers were allowed happen in part because although the combinations created dominate players for the new technology offerings, the overall market was much larger than just the new technologies. For Sirus/XM, traditional radio was still huge and streaming was becoming increasing popular. For Zillow/Trulia, traditional real estate brokerages and agents still controlled the market for residential real estate sales/marketing. It is much easier for the regulators to justify combinations in those situations.

I even think that if Lyft and Uber wanted to merge right now they might be able to given the size of the traditional taxi/livery industry (although in 5 years I think it would be a different question).

ON AMAZON’S EFFECT ON BLUE APRON’S IPO:

Frank writes: While I agree with your comments that everyone is blaming the

Amazon/Whole Foods deal for way too many adverse outcomes, the

announcement of that deal should have caused a pause/rethink on the

pricing of Blue Apron. The lead managers are responsible for talking with

all the potential buyers and determining what they really think, and doing

everything in their collective experience/wisdom to insure a positive

outcome (defined as the stock trading to a modest 10-15% premium in the

30-90 days following the deal). This has all the earmarks of, “Let's put

it in the hands of our hedge fund clients @$10 a share and see if it sticks,”

then walking away in the aftermarket. This is investment banking

"malpractice" and should be called out for what it is.

Dominic writes: It is interesting that virtually everyone I have spoken to about the Amazon-Whole Foods deal seems to have no doubt that this alliance will be a success, and by virtue of that annihilate all the other grocers. When probed, however, most commentators cannot lay out a concrete strategy that they think Amazon is uniquely capable of implementing that could result in a truly non-cosmetic shift in how Americans buy groceries.

They believe that being Amazon, it sure will come up with a way of doing things differently that might actually create significant change. In my view, part of the success that Amazon enjoys today stems from (in addition to impeccable customer service) being able to create new platform-based businesses that are rapidly scalable, and in a way result into strong network effects in the long run. Think of AWS and Amazon marketplace. Indeed, when it can, Amazon typically tries to use this approach wherever possible. And this is why I am skeptical of Amazon's ability to truly be a superior player in the grocery business, as the industry presents very limited opportunities for the deployment of a platform-based model that scales first and breeds network advantages.

Peter writes: In Nassim Nicholas Taleb's "Black Swan,” he cautions that if too many people can see a Black Swan coming, it's usually not the event that ends up being the game changer. Amazon/Whole Foods certainly seems that way right now, which also suggests a lack of imagination by most players in the grocery space (especially those run by big PE).

To Bezos' credit, he has direct competitors (currently much larger) fearing him, and he hasn't even made another strategic move public yet. Imagine if Apple responded that way with the launch of the Kindle Phone. I love how this psychology of competition is playing out.

ON VC’S NOT CRITICIZING STARTUPS:

M writes: This is the most moronic statement I have ever heard. Why should people support companies that have horrible crappy business models or financial models that make no sense? The world is littered with these companies. They will eventually go out of business, too.

A writes: Feels like Silicon Valley is moving closer to Wall St. by way of more truthful public accountability. For all its failings, the invisible hand's capitalist tendencies seem to have some virtues...

Jack writes: Thank God the survey showed the silent majority is made of investment professionals. Do you think David Einhorn and Bill Ackman sit around worrying about their ecosystem? This is about managing other peoples money, not feelings.

ON FOUNDER-FRIENDLY INVESTING:

Sachin writes: Though I agree that there are some winds going in that direction, I'd argue it is likely not to change anytime soon. This is mostly due the exorbitant amount of capital that VCs have raised, and need to deploy ASAP. ( Read his blog post on it here !)