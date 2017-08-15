Leadership
Search
Donald TrumpTrump Protest Site’s Host Fights DoJ Over Visitor Data Order
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
CostcoCostco Now Owes Tiffany $19.4 Million for Knocking Off Its Iconic Engagement Ring
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WMPWAngela Merkel Attacks Autos, India’s Female Freedom Fighters, and Canada’s Plan for a New NAFTA
Munich Security Conference
Bill Gates attends the Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2017 in Munich, Germany.  Michael Gottschalk Photothek via Getty Images
bill gates

Bill Gates Just Made His Largest Donation Since 2000

Natasha Bach
3:47 AM ET

Bill Gates just gave away 5% of his fortune.

$4.6 billion, to be exact. According to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing released on Monday and picked up by Bloomberg, Gates donated 64 million shares of Microsoft on June 6. The report notes that this is the billionaire’s largest donation since 2000, when he donated stock valued at $5 billion to create the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

While the SEC filing did not specify the gift’s recipient, it is expected that the money will go to Gates’ charity. The Chronicle of Philanthropy estimates that this would bring the total of Gates’ donations to the foundation to more than $18 billion.

Read: Sorry, Jeff Bezos. Amazon Earnings Bring CEO Back to World’s 2nd Richest Person

As a co-creator of the Giving Pledge with Warren Buffett, Gates has committed to giving a majority of his wealth to charity. His latest donation represents 38% of his Microsoft holdings (his stake is now down to 1.3% from 24% in 1996), but it's still only a small fraction of his total wealth, estimated at over over $85 billion by Bloomberg. Not including this latest donation, the foundation currently has an endowment of $40.3 billion—augmented in no small part by a $36.1 billion donation made by Buffett in 2006.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE