Term Sheet

And you thought it was just shark week…in keeping with the cryptocurrency theme of yesterday’s column from Robert Hackett , I have some exclusive funding news to share :

It's a hedge fund savvy enough to have scooped up Bitcoin when it was free. One of its founders is the well-known CEO of AngelList, Naval Ravikant. It's backed by a roster of Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms, and boasts returns of more than 500%.

If you guessed Polychain Capital, the new cryptocurrency hedge fund that has gotten significant attention in recent weeks (for one, its founder is on the cover of the newest issue of Forbes), you guessed wrong.

Meet MetaStable Capital. The stealthy startup hedge fund based in San Francisco received funding this spring from Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund and Bessemer Venture Partners, Fortune has learned.

Notably, it's only Sequoia's second investment in a blockchain-related company in that venture capital firm's 45-year history; the first was Polychain earlier this year. (This news comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Polychain received $200 million in funding from several of the same investors: Sequoia, Andreessen, Union Square Ventures and Founders Fund.)

While it initially seems like the VC firms are doubling up on similar investments, it’s likely more a sign that the cryptocurrency industry has grown up enough to allow for diversification even in the same space: Whereas Polychain is making its name specializing in investing in ICOs (initial coin offerings), MetaStable invests directly in more established digital currencies that promise to become a new form of money. It currently owns about a dozen different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Monero.

Josh Seims, who co-founded MetaStable along with Ravikant and Lucas Ryan, had this to say about the fund:

The fund takes a value investing approach, "sort of what you imagine a Warren Buffett doing, but it’s kind of oxymoronic to use these terms in the space because everything is so ephemeral…. What we try to do is understand what are the use cases [for each cryptocurrency’s blockchain] and what are the technologies that are credible to becoming winning protocols in each of these use cases…. There's a handful of, say, between five and 10 of these major use cases that could be trillion-dollar blockchains.” MetaStable aims to invest in the cryptocurrencies most likely to be “the long-term winners.”

Here’s what else we know about MetaStable so far:

-The fund had returned 539% between its launch in September 2014 and mid-March of this year (lapping the returns of Bitcoin itself several times over), according to a pitch deck seen by Fortune . But because of the huge rise in cryptocurrency prices since March, we estimate that the returns now exceed 1000%.

-As of June 23, MetaStable had $69 million in assets, according to a regulatory filing.

-The minimum investment is $1 million, with fees that range between the typical “2 and 20” hedge fund structure (a management fee of 2% of assets, plus a performance fee of 20% of the profits), and a 1.5%/25% setup, depending on the particular fund.

-The VCs likely had the choice to invest in the “GP” (general partner) of the firm itself, or directly in the fund like any other hedge fund investor. Some probably did both. (The fact that some investments were in the fund itself would help explain why several of the VCs Fortune spoke with did not know the total amount of money raised nor who the other investors were.)

