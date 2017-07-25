SoftBank Reportedly Approached Uber About a ‘Multibillion-Dollar Stake’

SoftBank is getting aggressive.

On Monday, the Japanese tech giant announced its $2 billion investment alongside Didi Chuxing in Grab, a ride-hailing app based in Singapore. Grab is Uber's largest rival in Southeast Asia.

Now, SoftBank wants to go after Uber itself.

According to the Wall Street Journal , SoftBank has approached Uber about taking a multibillion-dollar stake in the company. The talks are said to be preliminary, and nothing is expected to happen until Uber names a chief executive officer.

SoftBank already commands a pretty significant share of the ride-hailing market in Asia. In addition to its most recent investment in Grab, it also owns stakes in ride-sharing companies Ola and Didi Chuxing.

Uber and SoftBank did not immediately respond for comment.

Uber, which has had a hard time overtaking its competitors overseas, ended a subsidy war in Moscow earlier this month. The ride-hailing giant pulled back in its global expansion efforts by striking a deal with Yandex , the "Google of Russia.” Yandex and Uber agreed to merge their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and five neighboring markets with Yandex as leading partner.

A deal with SoftBank could, as the WSJ notes , merge Uber’s operations with other ride-hailing companies and strengthen SoftBank’s foothold in the Asian market.